MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has rejected an appeal by Alex Hribal, who was convicted in the 2014 stabbing that wounded 21 people at Franklin Regional High School, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Hribal’s lawyers argued a judge abused his discretion when imposing a 23 1/2 to 60-year prison sentence on him, according to TribLIVE. They also appealed a ruling that barred Hribal from pleading guilty but mentally ill.
Hribal was 16-year-old when he went on the stabbing rampage. His appeal also claimed the judge did not take into account his age, TribLIVE reported.
Twenty teenagers and a security guard were hurt in the stabbing.
