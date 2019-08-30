  • Argo AI plans test track expansion

    By: Julia Mericle  – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Pittsburgh-based autonomous vehicle company Argo AI confirmed Thursday that it's planning to expand its local test track, but remained secretive regarding details. 

    Nick Twork, senior communications counsel at Argo AI, declined to disclose the location of the test track or any details of the expansion, including size, cost or operational plans for the expansion. 

    He said construction will start soon. 

