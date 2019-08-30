Pittsburgh-based autonomous vehicle company Argo AI confirmed Thursday that it's planning to expand its local test track, but remained secretive regarding details.
Nick Twork, senior communications counsel at Argo AI, declined to disclose the location of the test track or any details of the expansion, including size, cost or operational plans for the expansion.
Related Headlines
He said construction will start soon.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- New details emerge in Virginia triple homicide involving pitcher Blake Bivens' family
- Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles arrested on murder charge, police say
- Man dies in work-related incident at Washington Co. mine
- VIDEO: 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}