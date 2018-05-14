Argument at strip club ends with stabbing, 2 hospitalized

SMITHTON, Pa. - An unruly incident inside a Westmoreland County strip club boiled over into the parking lot over the weekend and led to a man being stabbed.
It happened at The Filly Corral Gentlemen's Club in Smithton.
Channel 11 is working to find out who is facing charges and how those victims are doing now, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Two men are now in the hospital, but only one of them was stabbed.
A woman is in jail.
