Argument at strip club ends with stabbing, 2 hospitalized

    SMITHTON, Pa. - An unruly incident inside a Westmoreland County strip club boiled over into the parking lot over the weekend and led to a man being stabbed.

    It happened at The Filly Corral Gentlemen's Club in Smithton.

    Two men are now in the hospital, but only one of them was stabbed.

    A woman is in jail.

