0 Armed man shot, killed by police in Lower Burrell identified

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - Police officers responding to a violent domestic situation involving an armed man shot and killed the suspect Thursday night in Lower Burrell, officials said.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 33-year-old Michael Hutchman.

Chief Timothy Weitzel said no one else was injured in the shooting.

Multiple officers and police agencies responded to the home in the 400 block of Violet Drive just after 9:30 p.m., Weitzel said.

Hutchman, who was holding what police were told was a loaded pistol, had assaulted his wife and would not let her or a young child leave the home, Weitzel said. However, he exited the home and “made contact” with Lower Burrell officers, and one of them shot him.

Lee Cochran, a neighbor, said he could hear officers trying to negotiate with Hutchman before he was shot.

“I heard a pop. He was definitely armed, and you know the cops were giving him every chance, even after he was initially shot. I do believe the first time there was a second verbal command, either ‘Don't move’ or ‘Stay still’ -- something along them lines -- and then after that the officer had to shoot again,” Cochran said.

Hutchman died despite police efforts to provide medical aid, authorities said. They also treated his wife.

“We provided medical aid to the suspect’s wife. She’s been through a traumatic experience, as you can imagine. We were worried about her welfare. We wanted her checked out to calm her down and for her to be OK,” Weitzel said.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation and Weitzel said they would have to release further information.

