  • Armed man wearing hard hat robs Kennedy Township bank

    KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Surveillance images of the person who robbed a bank in Kennedy Township shows them wearing sunglasses and a hard hat.

    According to investigators, the armed man held up the PNC Bank on Pine Hollow Road just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

    The bank is in the Kenmawr Plaza, the same plaza where a Dollar General was robbed two weeks ago.

    No word on whether that suspect has been caught or if the two robberies are connected.

    According to the FBI, the suspect left the scene in a four-door Nissan or Kia sedan.

    No one was hurt in the robbery.

