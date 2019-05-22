LINCOLN BOROUGH, Pa. - Armor, ammunition and drugs were found in a home in Lincoln Borough after a SWAT situation Wednesday morning, but the man who was later arrested was not inside.
SWAT officers responded about 1 a.m. to a home along McLean Drive in Lincoln Borough after the man’s girlfriend called police and said he was armed and threatening her. They remained there until about 7:30 a.m., when it was determined the man, Edward Thomas, was not there.
During the SWAT incident, roads were blocked off and neighbors were asked to stay in their homes.
Police said Thomas’ girlfriend and her family were safe.
A short time after the SWAT team cleared the scene in Lincoln Borough, police said Thomas was arrested at his mother’s home in McKeesport.
A subsequent search of the home in Lincoln Borough uncovered items including marijuana, body armor, knives and a silencer, police said. A gun was found in Thomas’ car.
Investigators said weeks ago Thomas was served with a protection from abuse order from another woman -- his ex-wife. At that time, police took nearly two dozen guns from him.
