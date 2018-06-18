  • Arrest made in homicide of 3-year-old

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner just recently ruled the death of a Carrick toddler a homicide.

    Major Troutman, 3, died from a head injury in February after spending more than a week at Children's Hospital.

    what happened when we questioned the man suspected in Troutman's death.

    Jamal Williams, 21, of the North Side, is accused of hurting the child in an apartment on the North Side.

    Police said Williams was alone with the boy the day the injuries occurred and that Williams had assaulted the toddler in the past.

    Williams was already in the Allegheny County Jail on previous firearm violations when police arrested him Monday, officials said.

