Mother offers $1,000 reward for arrest of person suspected of shooting her son in broad daylight

MONESSEN, Pa. — A local mother is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after her 16-year-old son was shot in the head in broad daylight a month ago.

She is also sharing newly obtained doorbell audio she hopes will prompt someone to come forward.

Janae Michaux said her family is frustrated that there has not been an arrest and fearful because her son is still being threatened online.

“It’s upsetting that nothing has been done, and this young man is taunting my family through social media,” Michaux said.

Police said the shooting happened in the late afternoon on Nov. 11 on Rostraver Street in Monessen.

Doorbell camera video captured the sound of 10 shots before a suspect ran from the scene.

The teen was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital and underwent surgery. His mother said he survived and has made a miraculous recovery.

Michaux said she went door to door seeking doorbell videos after police told her city cameras were not working at the time of the shooting. She questioned why the incident was not captured and said she wants city leaders to explain the status of the camera system.

Michaux said her son was on his way to visit friends and a newborn baby when he was shot. She said she believes the shooting may be gang-related, but said her son was not involved in a gang.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect or announced an arrest.

