Arrest warrant issued for tanker truck driver accused of plowing into traffic

CHURCHILL, Pa. - Allegheny County police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for the driver of tanker truck accused of causing a crash that injured nine people in Churchill last year.
Police have charged Paul Martin Taylor, 55, of Randolph, West Virginia, with multiple criminal violations in connection with that crash.
Investigators said Taylor was driving a tanker truck carrying lime on Parkway East outbound when he exited onto business Route 22 and slammed into nine vehicles stopped at the intersection with Rodi Road.
Nine people were transported to the hospital for various injuries.
Taylor is facing several charges, including recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless driving.
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE TRUCKING COMPANY
Anyone who knows where Taylor is located is asked to call Allegheny County police.
