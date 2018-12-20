0 Homeowner faces felony charges after mistaking undercover cop for porch pirate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indiana man on the lookout in his neighborhood is now facing a federal crime after confronting an undercover cop. The homeowner thought the plain-clothes officer was a thief.

Searching for a suspect wanted for a homicide, an undercover police officer found himself confronted by a homeowner. According to the affidavit, the suspect, Scott Strother, used his SUV to block the officer's car and confronted the officer with his hand on a pistol in his pocket. Strother thought the officer was on his street stealing packages that had been delivered.

"He had no intent on like threatening an officer, obviously," Strother's wife told WXIN. But prosecutors claim the undercover officer activated the red and blue lights on his visor and ordered the Strother to get back in his car.

Attorney Jack Crawford isn't connected to the case and doesn't understand why the felony charge was even filed, "It sounds to me he's a citizen with a handgun permit with some prior military training who was trying to protect his family and his neighborhood. And it didn't escalate to a point of where he drew his weapon."

Strother's wife claims the officer did not identify himself until backup officers arrived, leading to a misunderstanding that turned criminal. "Now we have felony charges against my husband? That's really kind of ridiculous. I mean he's a standup guy. He's a Boy Scout leader."

"I don't think it's a criminal offense at all. I don't think this individual committed any crime. He was just doing what he thought was right to protect his neighborhood," said Crawford.

According to court records, police advised Strother: "He could not legally stop and detain persons that he viewed as suspicious." But Strother had replied that "He felt he had done nothing wrong ... [And] He would do whatever he needed to do to protect his neighborhood."

Strother's wife said her husband is out of town, but he plans to turn himself in to police once he returns.



CNN/WXIN