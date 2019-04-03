PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for two men who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of roofing material from their former employer.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Derrick Jerome and Devin Dudas, former employees who were fired from RickJohn Roofing in Lawrenceville.
Management for the roofing company contacted police after they were tipped off by workers at a scrapyard in McKeesport.
WPXI Mike Holden is working to talk with the roofing company for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Workers at the scrapyard told them the men had turned in roughly 40, 30 by 8 feet copper roofing sheets over the last couple of months.
RickJohn management went through surveillance footage and suspect the men used a code to get into the company garage.
Police said the video shows the men backing up to the garage and loading up their cars with the materials. Police said detectives were able to match up their drivers licenses with names on the scrap yard receipts.
The total thefts are believed to be well over $4,000.
