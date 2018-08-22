Arsenal Bowl apologizes for sign banning rap and hip-hop

A popular bowling alley is apologizing after a recent request that DJs not play hip-hop music.
Peter Guellard says he was working at Arsenal Bowl in Lawrenceville when he saw the sign and posted a photo of it on social media.
The sign said “Attention DJ’s – Do not play rap / hip-hop (this includes requests)” and was shared nearly 500 times on Guellard’s Facebook page.
On Wednesday, Arsenal apologized for the sign saying “We shouldn’t have created it, and we shouldn’t have posted it. It was wrong, and we are sorry for unintentionally offending some members of our community with this sign.”
Guellard says he was fired after posting the photo of the sign on Facebook.
Tonight at 11, he talks about the reaction he got online and asks why he was fired if the business is now apologizing.
