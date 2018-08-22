  • Diocese of Greensburg pastor removed from duty after sexual assault allegations

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A high-ranking priest within the Diocese of Greensburg has been removed from duty after allegations of sexual abuse against a minor.

    According to a release from the diocese, the allegations against Monsignor Michael W. Matusak date back almost 20 years.

    The diocese says Matusak was removed from his ministry and relieved of all duties with 24 hours of the allegations and authorities including the DA and Pa. ChildLine were notified.

    Matusak served as pastor at four parishes in Uniontown; St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, St. Mary (Nativity) and St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus.

    The diocese calls the allegations “credible” but says that does not mean they are factual. They are being investigated by law enforcement and not the church. 

