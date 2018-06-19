Artist inspired by Pittsburgh's unique intersections

When you think of an intersection, and then you think of one in Pittsburgh, chances are they don't look the same.
Barely Maps, a shop on Etsy, just released a map showing all of the unique intersections we have in the Pittsburgh area.
"I grew up and went to college in Upstate New York, so I've visited Pittsburgh, I really love it," said Peter Gorman. "Whenever I posted an Intersections design for a different city, I would almost always get feedback that I should create one for Pittsburgh, and that it has one of the weirdest layouts in the country."
Gorman's page also features intersections from Chicago, Seattle and Boston.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting
- Exploding transformers, power lines on fire shuts down Route 51
- Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in South Florida
- VIDEO: Child knocks over expensive sculpture
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}