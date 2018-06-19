  • Artist inspired by Pittsburgh's unique intersections

    Updated:

    When you think of an intersection, and then you think of one in Pittsburgh, chances are they don't look the same.

    Barely Maps, a shop on Etsy, just released a map showing all of the unique intersections we have in the Pittsburgh area.

    "I grew up and went to college in Upstate New York, so I've visited Pittsburgh, I really love it," said Peter Gorman. "Whenever I posted an Intersections design for a different city, I would almost always get feedback that I should create one for Pittsburgh, and that it has one of the weirdest layouts in the country."

    Gorman's page also features intersections from Chicago, Seattle and Boston.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Artist inspired by Pittsburgh's unique intersections