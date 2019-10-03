A Beaver County native who lost her fourth battle with laryngeal cancer last month is using her death to encourage others to enjoy life.
Ashley Kuzma, who grew up in Conway, died at Cleveland Clinic on September 22.
Before her death, she wrote her own obituary.
In it, she talks about becoming a teacher at McDowell Intermediate High School, her love of cats, wine tasting and watching movies and the countries she visited while studying abroad.
Kuzma also encourages people to focus on living.
"One positive outcome from having recurrent cancer was that it taught me to let go of the insignificant things and to just enjoy the people and places," she wrote. "My wish for you is to stop letting insignificant situations stress you out. Do what is important to you. Relax and enjoy the company of those around you. What do you value in your life? In the end, that's what matters."
Kuzma also said she believes viewings are too sad, so instead her family is hosting a celebration of her life. It will be held on October 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at Perry Highway Hose Company on Oliver Road in Erie.
