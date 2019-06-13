PITTSBURGH - An assisted living facility in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood was robbed early Thursday morning.
Police said two armed men walked into Norbert Personal Care on St. Norberts Street shortly after 3 a.m. and demanded narcotics from staff members. They then fled in a dark-colored SUV.
An employee told Channel 11 News no one was hurt.
