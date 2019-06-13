  • Assisted living facility robbed by men after narcotics

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - An assisted living facility in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood was robbed early Thursday morning.

    Police said two armed men walked into Norbert Personal Care on St. Norberts Street shortly after 3 a.m. and demanded narcotics from staff members. They then fled in a dark-colored SUV.

    Related Headlines

    An employee told Channel 11 News no one was hurt.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories