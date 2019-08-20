  • Man wanted for attempted homicide, robbery taken into custody

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - State police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a robbery and attempted homicide.

    Around 1 p.m., state police in the Uniontown area asked for help finding Dylan Parker, who was considered armed and dangerous.

    At 8 p.m., PSP announced that Parker had been discovered and taken into custody.

    "Thank you to those who called in with tips on his whereabouts," the department said in a tweet.

