UNIONTOWN, Pa. - State police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a robbery and attempted homicide.
Around 1 p.m., state police in the Uniontown area asked for help finding Dylan Parker, who was considered armed and dangerous.
At 8 p.m., PSP announced that Parker had been discovered and taken into custody.
"Thank you to those who called in with tips on his whereabouts," the department said in a tweet.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Parent says kindergarten students at New Mexico school kept in cages while waiting for pickup
- 7th-grader donates $15,000 in livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Family finds live frog in salad
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}