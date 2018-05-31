  • Attorneys argue boy accused of killing mom, brother, should be tried as juvenile

    Updated:

    A teenager accused of killing his mother and younger brother in New Stanton two years ago is back in court. 

    His attorneys are trying to push his case to juvenile court. 

    Melanie Marsalko is inside the courtroom to hear the testimony of mental health experts and where the case stands, for Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorneys argue boy accused of killing mom, brother, should be tried as juvenile