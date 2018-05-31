Attorneys argue boy accused of killing mom, brother, should be tried as juvenile

A teenager accused of killing his mother and younger brother in New Stanton two years ago is back in court.
His attorneys are trying to push his case to juvenile court.
Melanie Marsalko is inside the courtroom to hear the testimony of mental health experts and where the case stands, for Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly crash between dump truck, car shuts down McKees Rocks Bridge
- Mister Rogers clothing, accessories introduced by Steel City brand
- Anniversary of deadly microburst at Kennywood Park
- VIDEO: Peacocks block traffic in Philadelphia
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}