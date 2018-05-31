PITTSBURGH - A deadly crash has shut down the McKees Rocks Bridge Thursday morning, officials said.
The crash involving a car and a dump truck was reported about 9:30 a.m.
We’re monitoring traffic disruptions and working to learn exactly what led to the crash -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
A woman was killed in the crash, officials said. She was the driver of the car.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke reported investigators believe the woman might have been distracted in some way.
The bridge is closed to all traffic coming from Pittsburgh. Drivers coming from McKees Rocks can take the bridge to the Helen Street off-ramp.
FATAL ACCIDENT ON THE #MCKEESROCKS BRIDGE. We’re working to find out more. Updates at NOON on @WPXI - https://t.co/FrPThf7iLS pic.twitter.com/vahJeSvmsY— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 31, 2018
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: McKees Rocks Bridge is still CLOSED in Both Directions. Due to an Earlier Accident in which the Medical Examiner was called. Use the West End Bridge as an Alternate Route. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/u7fN6TKTuj— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 31, 2018
