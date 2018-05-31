  • Deadly crash between dump truck, car shuts down McKees Rocks Bridge

    PITTSBURGH - A deadly crash has shut down the McKees Rocks Bridge Thursday morning, officials said.

    The crash involving a car and a dump truck was reported about 9:30 a.m.

    A woman was killed in the crash, officials said. She was the driver of the car.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke reported investigators believe the woman might have been distracted in some way.

    The bridge is closed to all traffic coming from Pittsburgh. Drivers coming from McKees Rocks can take the bridge to the Helen Street off-ramp.

