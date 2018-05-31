  • Mister Rogers clothing, accessories introduced by Steel City brand

    PITTSBURGH - Steel City clothing brand has created a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood collection.

    The collection includes T-shirts and accessories -- including buttons, pins, a keychain, sticky notes and more. There’s even a onesie for the smallest of neighbors.

    “I believe in make believe” is a saying on one of the shirts available. Others have a picture of the neighborhood trolley or Mr. McFeely’s “Speedy Delivery” emblem.

    CLICK HERE to shop the collection.

