PITTSBURGH - Steel City clothing brand has created a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood collection.
The collection includes T-shirts and accessories -- including buttons, pins, a keychain, sticky notes and more. There’s even a onesie for the smallest of neighbors.
Related Headlines
“I believe in make believe” is a saying on one of the shirts available. Others have a picture of the neighborhood trolley or Mr. McFeely’s “Speedy Delivery” emblem.
CLICK HERE to shop the collection.
RELATED STORIES:
- Tom Hanks' Fred Rogers film dated for October 2019 release
- US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp
- WATCH: Trailer for new Fred Rogers movie released on his birthday
TRENDING NOW:
- Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz describes plans in chilling cellphone videos
- Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores
- ‘He was scary': Woman shocked to find bear behind home
- VIDEO: Man in gorilla mask robs convenience store
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}