SOUTH HILLS, Pa. - Auditions are being held for the South Hills Children's Choir.
Singers ages 8 to 18 can try out at the View Crest Presbyterian Church on Aug. 20 through 21.
The auditions are for Canticle, the younger choir for singers ages 8 to 10, and Concordia, the older choir designed for intermediate singers ages 11 to 18.
Auditions are simple and will take around 10 minutes with no preparations necessary.
Many of the singers at the Concordia level will attend the International Children's Choir Festival in Canterbury and London, United Kingdom in July of 2019.
Visit shcchoir.org or email office@shcchoir.org to sign up.
