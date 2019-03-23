The northern lights may be visible across the northern U.S. this weekend.
A G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm watch is in effect March 23, 2019. The watch was issued because the Space Weather Prediction Center says a coronal mass ejection was associated with a C4 flare that erupted back on March 20.
Forecasters say the Kp value will reach a 6 Saturday afternoon and evening. The Kp value is an index that ranges from 0 to 9 with 0 meaning little geomagnetic activity and 9 meaning extreme geomagnetic activity.
A Kp value of 7 is typically needed for Pittsburgh to see the northern lights under a clear sky.
See the graphic below. As you travel north, your odds of seeing the aurora borealis are more likely.
Those in North Dakota and Minnesota have the best shot at seeing the lights under a clear sky as a Kp value of only 5 is needed to see the aurora there.
Your best bet if you really want to try to catch a glimpse is to take a drive north up to Erie.
The weather looks to cooperate as a clear sky is forecast Saturday evening and night. Make sure you stay away from city lights as light pollution will reduce your chance of seeing the northern lights.
