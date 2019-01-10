PITTSBURGH - Babies will no longer be delivered at UPMC Mercy Hospital, with inpatient women’s health, obstetrics and neonatal intensive care transitioning to UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.
The transition will happen in early March, according to a news release from UPMC.
“With the construction of the new UPMC Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital set to break ground in coming months -- in addition to many high-quality specialized patient care services including rehabilitation services, a new digestive health center and enhanced treatment for addiction -- UPMC Mercy is poised to significantly grow clinical services,” the news release said.
Nearly 9,000 babies are delivered each year at UPMC Magee, which is less than two miles from UPMC Mercy, according to UPMC. The hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit treats almost 2,000 seriously or critically ill babies every year.
“The safe and appropriate transition of care for our pregnant patients to Magee is a very high priority. We are working with each pregnant patient currently under the care of Mercy clinicians to thoroughly plan for her new delivery location,” Richard Beigi, M.D., president of UPMC Magee, said.
