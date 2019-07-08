PITTSBURGH - The baby boom at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium continued Monday with the announcement of a new Gentoo Penguin chick.
The chick is one-month old and will be officially named on Tuesday.
According to the Zoo, penguin parents Prince and Mambo share the chick-rearing responsibilities which include feeding, snuggling and keeping the chick safe and warm.
Right now, the chick is covered in gray, white and black down feathers that are no waterproof. In about a month, the chick will shed its baby feathers and grow adult ones. The adult feathers also mean it’ll be time for the new chick to learn to swim.
The Zoo will officially introduce the chick’s name at an event on Tuesday. Channel 11 will be there.
