  • Baierl Subaru drives into McMurray

    By: By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    MCMURRAY, Pa. - A location swap between two of Pittsburgh’s best known automobile dealers is now completed following a Subaru store relocating to McMurray over the weekend. Baierl Automotive on Monday said its former West Liberty Subaru store is now known as Subaru of South Hills and has moved to 3260 Washington Rd., McMurray.

    Two weeks ago, Baierl traded its Chevrolet dealership in Monroeville, Day Chevrolet, for Bowser Automotive’s Cadillac store in McMurray. It is now known as Bowser Chevrolet of Monroeville.

    Financial details on the transaction were not disclosed.

