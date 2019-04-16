MCMURRAY, Pa. - A location swap between two of Pittsburgh’s best known automobile dealers is now completed following a Subaru store relocating to McMurray over the weekend. Baierl Automotive on Monday said its former West Liberty Subaru store is now known as Subaru of South Hills and has moved to 3260 Washington Rd., McMurray.
Two weeks ago, Baierl traded its Chevrolet dealership in Monroeville, Day Chevrolet, for Bowser Automotive’s Cadillac store in McMurray. It is now known as Bowser Chevrolet of Monroeville.
Related Headlines
Financial details on the transaction were not disclosed.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: 'Entire fire is out,' official says; billionaires pledge donations
- Maker of Chips Ahoy! recalling some products due to 'unexpected' ingredient
- PHOTOS: Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
- VIDEO: 6-year-old boy helps save grandmother from house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}