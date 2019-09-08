UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Fire crews were called to a smoky situation in Uniontown at Yum Yum's Bagel Cafe.
The shop on Morgantown Street had smoke pouring from under the roof Saturday night.
There's no word yet from firefighters on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
