Bar owner charged with illegal gambling

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The owner of a Moon Township bar has been charged with illegal gambling.
The state Liquor Control Board started getting calls about five months ago alleging gambling was taken place at the Appian Way Café and Lounge on Moon Clinton Road.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, those calls and complaints were correct and charges were filed.
The Appian Way Café and Lounge is open for business, even though its owner is charged with operating and owning illegal gambling devices.
LCB investigators began investigating the reports of illegal gambling in February.
Investigators told Channel 11 that over four months they made five undercover visits and each time saw a half-dozen illegal video poker and video slot machines up and running, in use and paying out, which is illegal in Pennsylvania.
Investigators said each of the machines had illegal internal knock-off devices, which resets the points and cash pay out for each player.
Channel 11 learned state police hauled out at least three illegal poker machines.
Police also charged a bartender in connection with the illegal poker machines.
The owner of the bar would not comment on the allegations.
