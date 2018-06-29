A nationwide Comcast outage is affecting local communities.
Channel 11 was trying to get in touch with a magistrate in Moon Township and could not get through.
We're working to get more information, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
We’re currently experiencing a nationwide service interruption. We are working to have this resolved as quickly as possible.— Comcast Business (@comcastbusiness) June 29, 2018
Police said there are multiple people unable to make calls in or out because of a "widespread phone outage."
According to CNBC, the outage is also impacting internet and video customers too.
One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize & are working to get services restored as soon as possible— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) June 29, 2018
Comcast Cares tweeted that one of its "large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers."
Channel 11 has contacted Comcast to get more information.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: BPEP urges district attorney, president judge to revoke bond for Rosfeld
- Police searching for missing 96-year-old man
- Wynonna Judd's Daughter Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
- VIDEO:Who is Jarrod Ramos, Suspected Maryland Shooter?
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}