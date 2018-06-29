  • Nationwide Comcast phone outage also impacting local community offices

    Updated:

    A nationwide Comcast outage is affecting local communities.

    Channel 11 was trying to get in touch with a magistrate in Moon Township and could not get through.

    We're working to get more information, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    Police said there are multiple people unable to make calls in or out because of a "widespread phone outage."

    According to CNBC, the outage is also impacting internet and video customers too.

    Comcast Cares tweeted that one of its "large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers."

    Channel 11 has contacted Comcast to get more information.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories