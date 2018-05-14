  • Barn, carport thrown during storms in Washington County

    WASHINGTON COUNTY - A Washington County family is cleaning up after major damage to their property due to this past weekend's storm. 

    They lost their barn, a carport and about 25 cherry trees. Strong winds actually picked up the carport and moved it to the other side of their home.

    The family was supposed to bring their 15 horses to that barn this weekend but didn’t get around to it, likely saving their lives.

    The rest of the neighborhood appears untouched by the storms.

