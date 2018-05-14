Barn, carport thrown during storms in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY - A Washington County family is cleaning up after major damage to their property due to this past weekend's storm.
They lost their barn, a carport and about 25 cherry trees. Strong winds actually picked up the carport and moved it to the other side of their home.
The family was supposed to bring their 15 horses to that barn this weekend but didn’t get around to it, likely saving their lives.
PHOTOS: Storm damage to Washington County family's home
The rest of the neighborhood appears untouched by the storms.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida took a tour of the damage. She'll take you there - on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
