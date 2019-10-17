PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bedbugs have been found at Penn Middle School in the Penn-Trafford School District, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Parents were alerted Wednesday to the bedbugs, which were found on a student, according to TribLIVE.
Related Headlines
Have bed bug concerns? Click here to visit the CDC's website for more information.
An exterminator and the district’s maintenance director searched the school, but did not find any more bedbugs, TribLIVE reported.
Several school districts in the area -- including Laurel Highlands, Steel Valley and Clairton -- have recently reported instances in which schools were treated for bedbugs.
Pest control company Orkin offers the following tips to help detect bedbugs:
- Inspect your home for signs of bedbugs regularly.
- Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bedbugs on your own or during professional inspections.
- Inspect all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home. This is a common way for bedbugs to be introduced into homes.
- Dry potentially infested bed linens, curtains and stuffed animals on the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.
- Bedbugs are an elusive threat to your household and beyond, as they can reproduce quickly and travel on your belongings, so it’s critical to detect and treat for them as early as possible.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man pulls gun on two women during road rage incident near Rivers Casino, police say
- Panera Bread defends mac and cheese after employee posts video on TikTok
- 'I feel betrayed': Mom says assistant principal preyed on her son for sex
- VIDEO: Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}