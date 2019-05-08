  • Beef jerky outlet opens in Strip District

    PITTSBURGH - A beef jerky outlet has opened in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

    The Beef Jerky Outlet has more than 100 varieties of premium jerky.

    The store will also have snacks, candy, sauces, spices and even dog treats.

    A grand opening celebration is planned for June at the location on 18th Street.

