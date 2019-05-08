0 Man charged after being shot during FBI-task force undercover sting

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police said an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Kennedy Township started as an undercover drug bust.

At a news conference Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police said the man who was shot was Chase Kenney.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Kenmawr Plaza in Kennedy Township. Investigators told Channel 11 that five state troopers and one Stowe Township Police Officer were part of an FBI task force. The group was trying to arrest Kenney during an undercover heroin drug buy.

Police said that is when Kenney accelerated toward officers, using his red SUV to ram an officer’s car twice.

Police then opened fire on Kenney and the SUV.

Kenney was hit twice in the right arm. He also suffered facial and head injuries from bullet fragments.

No officers were seriously injured, however, three were checked out at a local hospital following the incident.

Channel 11 asked why such a potentially dangerous operation would take place at such a public location with stores all round. Law enforcement told Channel 11 controlled drug buys can take place at any location. Officers said at Wednesday’s news conference a particular spot of the parking lot was chosen because it was away from any nearby shoppers.

Involved in the officer-involved shooting scene was Kennedy Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Allegheny County Police, Stowe Township police and the FBI.

Police said Kenney was charged with several crimes including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment among others. He is being held under guard Allegheny General Hospital where he is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

