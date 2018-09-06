  • Beehive Coffeehouse, South Side staple for 28 years, is shutting its doors

    The Beehive Coffeehouse is closing. 

    The South Side staple announced the end of its 28-year run on Facebook on Wednesday night. Management says the building where it is located, at the corner of East Carson and 14th streets, has been sold.

    Owners say they will keep the space open for at least two more months. 

