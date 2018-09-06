Beehive Coffeehouse, South Side staple for 28 years, is shutting its doors

The Beehive Coffeehouse is closing.
The South Side staple announced the end of its 28-year run on Facebook on Wednesday night. Management says the building where it is located, at the corner of East Carson and 14th streets, has been sold.
Owners say they will keep the space open for at least two more months.
Mike Holden is talking with customers and owners about future plans for the space for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 critically injured in explosion at South Hills home
- South Hills restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in penalties, back wages
- Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
- VIDEO: Ford Recalls 2 Million F-150s Over Seatbelt Concerns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}