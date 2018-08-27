Ben Roethlisberger to open restaurant on North Shore

PITTSBURGH - The North Shore has been steadily growing with new bars and restaurants opening every year.
A new restaurant, named "North Shore Seven," will open and will be co-owned by Ben Roethlisberger.
Roethlisberger and his business partner own three other restaurants together in South Carolina and Georgia, but this will be their first in Pittsburgh.
According to our news partners at the Trib, they're planning an upscale sports bar with a high-level of attention to the quality of food and menus and 50 beers on tap.
The restaurant is planned to open in April.
