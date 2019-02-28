BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - Police in Washington County arrested a man they say went threatened to kill a man then went on a vandalism spree at the Bentley Ville Apartments Tuesday night.
Channel 11 has confirmed that police arrested the suspect, 21-year-old Val Smith, at a nearby gas station.
Police have been looking for Smith since he left a halfway house in Braddock in January.
Smith allegedly threatened to stab and shoot people at the apartment complex, kicked in several doors and vandalized a car in the parking lot.
