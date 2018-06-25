BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Residents in Bethel Park are still cleaning up after last week's flood destroyed their homes.
Annie Torris and her husband were putting their baby to bed when a neighbor called to say that their whole garage was underwater. By the time the fire department arrived, they had taken on more than 6 feet of water.
The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming.
