Neighbors come together to help each other after flash flooding in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Neighbors are helping neighbors after Bethel Park was hit by flash flooding this past week.
The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company spent much of the weekend handing out cleanup kits.
Ninety-six kits were handed out within the first 45 minutes.
On Wednesday night, the South Hills community got slammed with rain and flooding. Trees were down and roads were forced to close.
First responders went to 38 emergency calls and performed close to 40 rescues.
Around 275 homes in Bethel Park were affected by flooding.
At this point, they're in the rebuilding phase.
Both local businesses and residents in the community have donated disaster relief kits in an effort to help each other out when they need it most.
If you have unreported damage, you can call 412-831-6800, ext. 130.
Emergency management assessment teams will come out to your property and evaluate the damage done to it.
