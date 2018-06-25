UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are searching a Westmoreland County cemetery in the case of a missing Latrobe woman, Cassandra Gross.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Related Headlines
Sources told Channel 11 news reporter Melanie Marsalko search and rescue crews are at Unity Cemetery searching for clues in the disappearance of Gross.
Search & rescue crews are out here at Unity Cemetery, this is in the vicinity of Thomas Stanko’s mother’s house.. I was told crews are back out here searching for missing Cassandra Gross #WPXI pic.twitter.com/oFz3k8H34J— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) June 25, 2018
Gross, 51, was reported missing on April 10. State police found her charred vehicle in a wooded area later that day.
State police tell Channel 11 about 30 people from Professional Searchers Rapid Response Services out of Ohio along with Westmoreland Fire and Rescue are searching the area.
There are also two cadaver dogs available to assist in the search.
State police have not said what specifically led them back to this area.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Police continue to search for leads in Latrobe woman's disappearance
- 11 things to know about missing Latrobe woman Cassandra Gross
- Missing woman's friend last one to see her, recounts their time together
- PHOTOS: State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman
- Cassandra Gross' estranged boyfriend appears in court for bond hearing
The cemetery is near the home of the mother of Thomas Stanko, Gross’ estranged boyfriend. Stanko has not been named a suspect in her disappearance.
Meanwhile, Stanko was in court this Monday on charges stemming from a bar fight in 2017 where Gross is said to be the key witness in the case.
Channel 11 news reporter Melanie Marsalko at the scene as crews search the area. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}