Bethel Park School District closed Monday because of unresolved threat

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - The Bethel Park School District will be closed Monday.
According to a message sent to families in the district, an unresolved threat at Neil Armstrong High School led to the decision.
The message also cited the extremely cold temperatures and a Wind Chill Advisory in effect.
The district had threats of violence in the fall that caused it to close for several days.
