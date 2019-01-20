  • Bethel Park School District closed Monday because of unresolved threat

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - The Bethel Park School District will be closed Monday.

    According to a message sent to families in the district, an unresolved threat at Neil Armstrong High School led to the decision.

    The message also cited the extremely cold temperatures and a Wind Chill Advisory in effect.

    The district had threats of violence in the fall that caused it to close for several days.

