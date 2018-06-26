Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run; police searching for car

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Chippewa Township are searching for a vehicle that hit a bicyclist Monday morning and took off.
The hit-and-run was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Darlington Road, just before Sal's Ristorante and Bar, according to authorities.
Police said the 64-year-old bicyclist was struck by a white car. He fell into mud in a yard and suffered scrapes and bruises.
“It’s a sad situation that someone would leave someone on the side of the road and injured like that,” Lt. Al Filauri, of the Chippewa Township Police Department, said.
The car sustained damage to its passenger side front bumper.
