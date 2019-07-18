PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's mayor is planning torun for reelection in 2021, according to his Twitter feed.
Bill Peduto was engaging with another Twitter user about the death of Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall.
Running for re-election in 2021. Bring it.— bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 18, 2019
Hall died Wednesday after being shot over the weekend while off-duty.
The tweet reads: "Running for re-election in 2021. Bring it."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
