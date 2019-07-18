  • Pittsburgh's mayor planning to run for re-election in 2021

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's mayor is planning torun for reelection in 2021, according to his Twitter feed.

    Bill Peduto was engaging with another Twitter user about the death of Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall.

    Hall died Wednesday after being shot over the weekend while off-duty.

    The tweet reads: "Running for re-election in 2021. Bring it."

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

