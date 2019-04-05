BILL SOMBO: New Elizabeth Borough police chief hopes to prevent future scandals

ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. - Nearly four months after a scandal rocked the Elizabeth Borough Police Department, the new chief is taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
In a one-on-one interview with Channel 11, new police chief Bill Sombo said he plans on making changes to the way the department operates beginning with regaining the public’s trust.
The changes already underway to move the department passed the scandal on Channel 11 News starting at 5.
Sombo worked as a part-time officer under former Chief Tim Butler, who resigned before being charged with stealing drugs from the evidence locker in December.
Sombo was sworn-in as police chief last week.
