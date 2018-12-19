Local police chief resigns after being on administrative leave

ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. - The Elizabeth Borough Police Chief resigned Tuesday night.
The borough council accepted Tim Butler's resignation effective immediately.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Long-time local police chief off the job as district attorney investigates
Channel 11 reported earlier this month that Butler was on administrative leave.
We're working to find out why.
