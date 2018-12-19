  • Local police chief resigns after being on administrative leave

    ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. - The Elizabeth Borough Police Chief resigned Tuesday night.

    The borough council accepted Tim Butler's resignation effective immediately.

    Channel 11 reported earlier this month that Butler was on administrative leave.

    We're working to find out why.

