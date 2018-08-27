  • Bleach, glass bottle thrown at neighbors -- including baby -- during parking spot dispute

    PITTSBURGH - A woman is facing charges after she threw a bucket of bleach and a glass bottle at her neighbors, including a 1-year-old, in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, police said.

    According to a criminal complaint, 18-year-old Kira Jackson was involved in a neighbor dispute that had been going on for about five hours when police responded to Atmore Street.

    The victims told Channel 11’s Mike Holden the dispute was over a parking spot.

    A witness told police she was on a porch when she saw Jackson throw the bucket of bleach and the glass bottle from a second-floor window of a home.

    The bleach and bottle were thrown at a woman, a 1-year-old, a young man and a 14-year-old boy, the complaint said.

    No one was injured in the incident, but bleach splashed onto some of their clothing, police said.

    Ebony Archie is glad the baby, her grandson, wasn’t hurt.

    “If that bleach would’ve gotten on him and went into his eyes, it would’ve been over because bleach is no joke,” Archie said.

    Jackson was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She is charged with several counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

