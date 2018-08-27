Bleach, glass bottle thrown at neighbors -- including baby -- during parking spot dispute

PITTSBURGH - A woman is facing charges after she threw a bucket of bleach and a glass bottle at her neighbors, including a 1-year-old, in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, 18-year-old Kira Jackson was involved in a neighbor dispute that had been going on for about five hours when police responded to Atmore Street.
The victims told Channel 11’s Mike Holden the dispute was over a parking spot.
Holden is learning what Jackson allegedly told police when she was arrested -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
“She threw bleach at my grand baby over a parking spot!” Kira Jackson is charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault & 4 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Police say she threw a bucket of bleach and a glass bottle at a mom, her baby & 2 other people. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/RT0eesMKbD— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 27, 2018
A witness told police she was on a porch when she saw Jackson throw the bucket of bleach and the glass bottle from a second-floor window of a home.
The bleach and bottle were thrown at a woman, a 1-year-old, a young man and a 14-year-old boy, the complaint said.
No one was injured in the incident, but bleach splashed onto some of their clothing, police said.
Ebony Archie is glad the baby, her grandson, wasn’t hurt.
“If that bleach would’ve gotten on him and went into his eyes, it would’ve been over because bleach is no joke,” Archie said.
Jackson was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She is charged with several counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead, including gunman, after shooting at video game competition in Jacksonville
- Jacksonville shooting: What we know about the victims
- Husband reveals baby's gender using voice of wife's late father
- VIDEO: Mother charged after 4 children found home alone in empty house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}