0 Blind woman mugged while walking home from local church

AVALON, Pa. - A 77-year-old woman who is legally blind and hard of hearing was mugged while walking home from church Sunday in Avalon.

"All of a sudden, I got yanked and was on the ground. It was so surprising. It was a shock," Roseanna Downey said.

Downey was knocked to the ground. Her purse was stolen and inside she said were her expensive glasses, her church bulletin and a handicap placard.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

She said two neighbors nearby ran to help her, called 911 and stayed with her until police got there.

"I was laying down on the ground because I couldn't get up on my own," Downey said.

Two days before this attack, neighbors said a man was also mugged in the same area, punched in the face and ribs.

Police said it's possible the suspects are searching for drug money.

Downey said her pride is hurting. She is warning neighbors not to carry cash and be aware of their surroundings and more than anything, she'd like to thank the two strangers in person who stayed by her side.

"I'm not going to live in fear, I'm not going to need someone to walk me around, I'm independent and I'm going to stay that way," Downey said.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.