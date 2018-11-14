SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A bobcat sighting in South Fayette Township has officials warning residents to use extra caution with outdoor pets.
The sighting was reported in the area of Sterling Ridge and Battle Ridge Road, according to a Facebook post from the township.
We’re learning more about the sighting and what you should know about bobcats -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Officials said bobcats should not pose a threat to people, but pets like cats and dogs could be at risk if left unattended outside.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Yet another blood pressure medication recalled over cancer risk
- Police: Man driving 118 mph — in 45-mph zone — says he was testing new car parts
- Authorities announce arrests in brutal slayings of Ohio family of 8
- VIDEO: FBI launching investigation into violent bar brawl involving police, Pagans
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}