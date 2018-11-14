  • Bobcat sighting has community warning residents to use caution with pets

    SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A bobcat sighting in South Fayette Township has officials warning residents to use extra caution with outdoor pets.

    The sighting was reported in the area of Sterling Ridge and Battle Ridge Road, according to a Facebook post from the township.

    Officials said bobcats should not pose a threat to people, but pets like cats and dogs could be at risk if left unattended outside.

