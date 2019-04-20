Body of missing 14-year-old found in shallow grave in Ohio

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio - An Ohio community is in mourning after the search for a missing boy ended with the discovery of his body.
The body of Jonathon Minard, 14, was found buried in a shallow grave in Carroll County, just south of Youngstown.
According to police, the boy had been picked up by a family friend to do work milking cows but by the next day, Minard was nowehre to be found.
The sheriff would not comment on how they were led to Minard's body. He did say there is a person of interest.
