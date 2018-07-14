The body of a Ligonier Valley teenager was found Saturday in a Somerset County reservoir.
Joey Dubics, 18, never surfaced after diving into the water of Quemahoning Reservoir on Monday while paddleboarding. Divers have combed the body of water for days looking for him.
The Somerset County coroner's office confirmed Dubics’ body was found just before around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
