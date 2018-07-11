  • Crews search for missing Westmoreland County teen who disappeared in reservoir

    Updated:

    SOMERSET, Pa. - Crews searched for a missing Westmoreland county teen, who disappeared in a Somerset County reservoir.

    FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said the teen was paddleboarding on Monday in the Quemahoning Reservoir when he fell off.

    Channel 11 has learned a life jacket was found on top of the missing teen's paddleboard.

    Dive teams from Pittsburgh and Murrysville have been called in to help, officials said.

    WPXI is working to get an update on when the search will resume.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories