PITTSBURGH - A boil water advisory has been issued for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods after a water main break.
According to the Twitter page for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, the advisory is for limited areas of Hazelwood, Swisshelm Park and a small portion of Greenfield.
Alert: Flush & boil water advisory issued for limited areas of Hazelwood, Swisshelm Park, and small portion of Greenfield. Advisory issued due to loss of pressure from large water main break.— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) February 16, 2019
Search this map to see if you're impacted https://t.co/KVjbVeys6B pic.twitter.com/qeR5pIDvkM
The adviosry is because of a loss of pressure after a large water main break.
Check HERE to see if you're affected.
