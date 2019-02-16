  • Boil advisory issued for 3 Pittsburgh neighborhoods after water main break

    PITTSBURGH - A boil water advisory has been issued for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods after a water main break.

    According to the Twitter page for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, the advisory is for limited areas of Hazelwood, Swisshelm Park and a small portion of Greenfield.

    The adviosry is because of a loss of pressure after a large water main break. 

    Check HERE to see if you're affected.

